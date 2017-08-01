Royals' Nick Pratto: Considered team's top prospect
Pratto, the Royals' first-round pick in 2017, is considered the team's top prospect.
Pratto has the tools to develop into a fantastic big-league hitter, but his journey is just beginning. The 18-year-old is hitting .218 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBI through his first 22 games in the Arizona Rookie League.
