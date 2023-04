Pratto is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Royals in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Pratto has now started both game -- one in left field and one in right -- since his recall to replace Kyle Isbel (paternity) on the roster. He might not have long to make a good impression before Isbel returns, although none of the Royals' outfield options are looking worthy of playing time right now.