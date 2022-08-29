Pratto went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-7 win over the Padres.

Pratto contributed to the Royals' two biggest rallies. He earned an RBI on a fielder's choice and scored in the first inning, then added a two-run double and another run in the eighth. The first baseman finished the three-game series 4-for-12 with seven RBI, a home run and three doubles. While he's slashing just .182/.276/.382 through 36 major-league games, Pratto should have a clear path to playing time while Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) is out.