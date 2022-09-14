site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nick-pratto-excluded-from-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nick Pratto: Excluded from Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pratto isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Pratto will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over the last three games. Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read