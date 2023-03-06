Pratto has gone 5-for-12 across five Cactus League games.
Pratto started off a little slowly, but he posted four hits over the last two games, including his second double of the spring in Sunday's contest against the Giants. Pratto needs a strong spring to begin the year in the majors -- he was surpassed by Vinnie Pasquantino on the depth chart at first base a year ago, and it's expected catchers MJ Melendez and Salvador Perez will share the bulk of the time at designated hitter when they're not behind the dish. Pratto slashed just .184/.271/.386 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 20 RBI across 182 plate appearances as a rookie last season.