Pratto will start at first base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Angels.

Since getting his first big-league call-up July 14 in the wake of the Royals placing 10 players on the restricted list, Pratto has retained a full-time role with the big club coming out of the All-Star break. The rookie has gone 7-for-25 with a home run, three doubles, two RBI and a run scored while starting each of the past seven games, and so long as he can continue to hold his own at the dish, the rebuilding Royals should have a regular spot for him in the lineup.