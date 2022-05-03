Pratto has gone 7-for-12 with a double and two homers across the last three games for Triple-A Omaha, lifting his season line to .253/323/.494 with five homers, 16 RBI and two steals.

Pratto opened this season in an ugly slump, striking out at an alarming pace, but he's tightened up his approach at the dish recently, drawing more walks and trimming that whiff rate a bit. There's still a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, but that becomes a lot easier to forgive when you consider that he's hit 41 homers and swiped 14 bags across his last 145 minor-league games. With incumbent first baseman Carlos Santana batting .159 with just one homer this year, Pratto will certainly have the opportunity to hit his way into a midseason promotion.