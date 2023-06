Pratto went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

Pratto led off the third inning with a solo shot off the left-handed Braxton Garrett, his fourth homer of the year and his second in three games. The 24-year-old Pratto has gone 10-for-27 (.370) with a 1.119 OPS in his last seven games, boosting his slash line to .298/.393/.463 with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored through 140 plate appearances this season.