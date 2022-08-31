Pratto went 4-for-5 with two home runs for a total of three RBI and three runs scored in a 9-7 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Pratto put together the best game of his young career with a four-hit effort that included two home runs off Lucas Giolito. It was Pratto's first career four-hit game as well as his first two-homer game. The rookie first baseman is slashing .209/.295/.461 in 115 at-bats this season and has a path to continued plating time with Vinnie Pasquantino sidelined due to shoulder discomfort.