Pratto has a .320/.466/.710 slash line across 131 plate appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
The first-round pick from 2017 struggled at High-A Wilmington in 2019 with a .191/.278/.310 slash line, nine homers, 46 RBI, 48 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 124 games. Pratto has turned it around in 2021 with 10 homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and five steals in just 29 Double-A games. The strong hitting could eventually lead to a promotion to Triple-A Omaha, although that should not be considered imminent.