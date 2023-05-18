Pratto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Pratto nabbed his first major-league steal after drawing a walk in the fifth inning. He showed modest speed in the minors, recording at least eight steals in each of his five seasons, but it's obviously not a huge part of the first baseman's game. He's gone 5-for-18 (.278) over his last five games, and he's now batting .328 with a .908 OPS, two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and five doubles through 20 contests on the year.