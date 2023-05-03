Pratto will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start Wednesday, and with the Royals optioning Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, the team should have everyday spots available at first base and designated hitter for both Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino for the foreseeable future. Of course, how long Pratto retains steady playing time will likely hinge on how he performs at the plate. Thus far, the 24-year-old has gone 7-for-21 with a 2:12 BB:K over his first six games with Kansas City this season.