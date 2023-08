Pratto (groin/hip) is expected to resume his rehab assignment later this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pratto recently suffered a "minor setback" in his recovery from the lower-half injury that sent him to the injured list in late July, but taking a few days off appears to have resolved the issue. He's slated to go through all baseball activities Tuesday. Barring any issues, Pratto should resume playing in minor-league games before the week comes to a close.