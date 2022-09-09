site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nick-pratto-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nick Pratto: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pratto isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Pratto is getting a day off after he went 2-for-14 with three walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Vinnie Pasquantino will take over at first base and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read