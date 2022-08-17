site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Pratto: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Pratto isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Pratto started the last two games and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Vinnie Pasquantino shifts to first base with Brent Rooker starting in right field.
