Pratto has hit .375/.531/.875 -- good for a 1.406 OPS -- with four homers and an 8:6 BB:K over his last seven games for Triple-A Omaha.

Pratto's strikeout-heavy tendencies have likely been the primary factor that has held him back from the big leagues this year, so it's promising to see him seemingly turning the corner recently. He's offered fairly steady power production (17 homers) with a bit of complementary speed (eight steals) throughout the year, but his .240 batting average and 30.6 percent strikeout rate (even factoring in the recent hot streak) offer obvious cause for concern about his ability to make a near-term impact in the big leagues. If he can maintain his recent plate-control improvements, he'll boost his stock significantly.