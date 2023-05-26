site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out versus lefty
Pratto isn't in the Royals' lineup Friday against the Nationals.
The Nationals will begin Friday with lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound, so the left-handed Pratto will retreat to the bench. In his place, Edward Olivares will start in left field and bat sixth.
