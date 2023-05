Pratto went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Pratto singled home a run to kick his day off and then swatted a two-run blast to right in the fourth to extend the Royals' lead to 7-1. Both his hits exceeded over 100MPH in exit velocity, and he's been locked in since being called back up April 28, slashing .400/.478/.625 with two homers, 12 RBI, nine runs and a 4:13 BB:K over 46 plate appearances.