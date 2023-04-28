The Royals recalled Pratto from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Pratto was optioned to Triple-A on April 7 and has slashed just .132/.200/.302 across 60 plate appearances since then. The 24-year-old first baseman doesn't have an outstanding track record in the majors either, so he will likely serve as a depth piece behind Vinnie Pasquantino. Pratto will take Freddy Fermin's spot on the roster, who was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move, and will start at first base Friday while batting sixth.