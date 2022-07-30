site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Pratto: Retreats to bench
Pratto isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Pratto started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a triple, two walks and three strikeouts. Vinnie Pasquantino is shifting to first base while Maikel Garcia enters the lineup at shortstop.
