The Royals optioned Pratto to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
With its four-game series in Toronto now complete, the Royals are set to add the 10 players currently on the restricted list back to the 26-man active roster in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break July 22 against the Rays. Pratto will be one of several replacement players who will head back to the minors as a result, spelling an official end to his first stint in the big leagues. He started at first base in all four games in Toronto, going 4-for-14 with a solo home run, a double and a walk while striking out four times.