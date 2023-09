Pratto (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

A left groin strain and a minor setback in recovery has kept Pratto out since late July, but he'll now return to the active roster and take the place of Matt Beaty, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. Pratto slashed .214/.340/.381 across 50 plate appearances during his rehab assignment and figures to slide back into an everyday role with Kansas City now that he's healthy.