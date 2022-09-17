Pratto was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Pratto struggled over 11 games in September, hitting just .103 with a homer, three runs, two RBI, five walks and 18 strikeouts. He was on the bench for two of the last three matchups and will head to the minors after Edward Olivares (quadriceps) was reinstated from the injured list.
