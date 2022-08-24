Pratto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Pratto's playing-time outlook appeared to improve when Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) was moved to the injured list Tuesday, but the lefty-hitting Pratto will now find himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Zac Gallen) for the second time in three games. Hunter Dozier will pick up the start at first base in place of Pratto, who is hitting .163 with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate over his first 33 big-league games.