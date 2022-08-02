site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Pratto: Sitting Tuesday
Pratto isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hunter Dozier will play first base in Pratto's place. Pratto went 0-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts Monday, and he's struck out 13 times in 29 at-bats since the All-Star break.
