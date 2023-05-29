Pratto went 3-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.

This was Pratto's fifth turn in the leadoff spot in the last seven games, though he's struggled a bit since he bumped Bobby Witt from atop the order. Over that seven-game span, Pratto has gone 6-for-27 (.222) with just two extra-base hits and a 4:10 BB:K. Despite the recent struggles, he's still sporting one of the Royals' more encouraging batting lines, slashing .301/.395/.437 through 30 contests. Pratto also has a 32.8 percent strikeout rate and just one stolen base on the year, so he doesn't really possess the tools to be an effective long-term option at leadoff.