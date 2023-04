Pratto is starting in left field and batting fifth for the Royals on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays.

It's a lefty-heavy lineup for Kansas City with right-hander Alek Manoah on the mound for Toronto. Pratto was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday morning with Kyle Isbel going on paternity leave and could get semi-regular looks between the corner outfield and the DH spot while he's up in the bigs.