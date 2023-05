Pratto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Athletics.

Pratto got the Royals on the board with his fourth-inning homer. He's produced four multi-hit efforts in the last week since his recall from Triple-A Omaha. The strong hitting of late has him up to a .353/.421/.471 slash line with a long balls, four RBI, five runs scored and a double through 38 plate appearances this season.