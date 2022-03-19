Pratto went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-5 tie against the Rangers.
Pratto is one of the Royals' top prospects, and he's off to a good start in spring training. The first baseman slashed .259/.367/.634 with 21 home runs, 55 RBI, 54 runs scored and five stolen bases in 63 games after a midseason promotion to Triple-A Omaha last year. Much of the focus in Kansas City is on top overall prospect Bobby Witt, but Pratto's call to the big leagues could also come in 2022. He's got great power, but he also struck out at a 28.5 percent clip last year at the Triple-A level.