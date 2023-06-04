Pratto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.
Pratto opened the bottom of the first inning with a homer, but it only cut the deficit to 5-1 after a horrendous first frame from Daniel Lynch. This was Pratto's first homer since May 10. He's gone 7-for-19 (.368) over his last five contests while continuing to see time out of the leadoff spot with regularity. The 24-year-old is now slashing .292/.394/.442 with three homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base through 33 games. The lack of consistency in the Royals' lineup could make it hard for Pratto to accrue counting stats even if his bat remains solid all year.