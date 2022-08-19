site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nick-pratto-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nick Pratto: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 19, 2022
at
3:03 pm ET
•
1 min read
Pratto isn't starting Friday against the Rays.
Pratto has sat against most left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a day off with southpaw Shane McClanahan starting for Tampa Bay on Friday. Vinnie Pasquantino is shifting to first base while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read