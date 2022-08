Pratto went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Pratto knocked in Michael Taylor on a two-run shot in the fourth inning for his fourth homer of the year and his third this month. The first baseman picked up his first hits since Aug. 13 and is batting 9-for-63 this month. Pratto has struggled to find consistency since getting the call in mid-July. He is slashing just .176/.271/.373 across 34 games this season.