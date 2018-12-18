Herrera was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Herrera was cast off Kansas City's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Terrance Gore, who was signed to a split contract in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old appeared in 86 big-league games in 2018, hitting .234/.386/.317 with one homer and three steals.