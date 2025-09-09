Bergert (2-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits and three walks over 3.1 innings to take the loss Monday against Cleveland. He struck out three.

Despite not conceding a homer, Bergert was absolutely lit up in this 77-pitch appearance, coughing up eight runs and 11 hits -- both setting career worsts. The rookie right-hander completely unraveled in the fourth inning, when he gave up six runs on six hits before being relieved by Daniel Lynch. Thanks to this performance, Bergert's ERA ballooned from 2.61 to 3.48 across 72.1 total frames with the Royals and Padres. The 25-year-old projects for tough matchup in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come at Philadelphia this weekend.