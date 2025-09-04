Bergert didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

The right-hander was in control for most of the outing, allowing just three baserunners through five frames before exiting after issuing a walk to Zach Neto to lead off the sixth. That runner later came around to score on a Jo Adell homer, leaving Bergert with his lone earned run. Since joining the Royals, Bergert has been remarkably steady, not allowing more than two runs in any of his starts while completing at least five innings in each. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old has posted a 2.43 ERA with a 31:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings, and his next turn against Cleveland presents another favorable matchup given the Guardians' offensive struggles.