Bergert is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Royals are breaking two of their trade-deadline acquisitions into the rotation for the three-game set in Boston, as lefty Bailey Falter will start Monday's series opener before Bergert makes his team debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old Bergert reached the majors for the first time with the Padres earlier this season and logged a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB in 35.2 innings over 11 appearances (seven starts). He could be in line for a brief stint in the Kansas City rotation, as Bergert will be at risk of moving to the bullpen or heading to Triple-A Omaha when Michael Lorenzen (oblique) likely makes his return from the 15-day injured list around the middle of August.