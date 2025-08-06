Bergert (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Royals were downed 6-2 by the Red Sox.

Making his first appearance for Kansas City after being acquired as part of the Freddy Fermin trade, Bergert battled Boston ace Garrett Crochet to a 1-1 tie through five frames before the home squad finally pulled ahead for good in the sixth. Bergert tossed 61 of 85 pitches for strikes, falling just short of his first career quality start, and the 25-year-old rookie staked a claim to potentially handle at least one more turn through the rotation while Michael Lorenzen (oblique) completes a rehab assignment. If Bergert does get another start with the Royals, it would likely come at home early next week against the Nationals.