Bergert did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out seven.

Bergert coughed up a solo homer to Lenyn Sosa in the first inning but settled in after. The White Sox were mostly silenced until the sixth inning when they scratched across an unearned run. Bergert tossed 62 of 95 pitches for strikes and forced 15 whiffs, including eight with his slider. He's been impressive since joining Kansas City, posting a 2.70 ERA with a 17:5 K:BB through 16.2 frames. For the year, Bergert owns a 2.75 ERA and a 51:23 K:BB across 52.1 innings. He's currently in line to take the mound in Detroit for his next appearance.