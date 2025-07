The Royals acquired Bergert and Stephen Kolek from the Padres on Thursday in exchange for Freddy Fermin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bergert has made seven starts and four relief appearances this season for the Padres and compiled a 2.78 ERA and 34:18 K:BB over 35.2 innings. The 25-year-old boasts a 26.8 percent strikeout rate at the minor-league level and should go directly into the Kansas City rotation.