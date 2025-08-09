Bergert is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

Acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline, Bergert slotted into the rotation Tuesday in his Royals debut, taking a loss despite limiting the Red Sox to two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. Bergert may need another strong showing Sunday to ensure he sticks around in the Kansas City rotation next week, when the Royals could get another starter in Michael Lorenzen (oblique) back from the injured list. Once Lorenzen is activated, the choice for the Royals' No. 5 starter may come down to Bailey Falter and Bergert, and the fact that Bergert has minor-league options remaining could work against him in sticking around in the big-league rotation.