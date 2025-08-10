Bergert did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Bergert was impressive Sunday, as he matched a career-high with eight strikeouts while holding the Twins to two runs on a Ryan Fitzgerald homer in the third inning. The rookie right-hander hasn't provided much length this season (his 5.2 innings pitched matched a season high), though he's been effective overall, holding opponents to two runs or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts. Bergert's ERA sits at 2.87 this season with a 1.09 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB across 47 innings between Kansas City and San Diego. He figures to remain in the Royals rotation until Michael Lorenzen (oblique) is able to return.