O'Hearn was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
O'Hearn missed most of camp after testing positive for the virus. He's only been cleared to participate in baseball activities for less than a week, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in less than a full-time role to start as he builds back up to game shape. Richard Lovelady was optioned in a corresponding move.
