O'Hearn will start at first base and bat ninth Wednesday against the White Sox.

O'Hearn was originally left out of the lineup, but Hunter Dozier was scratched with a sore back. With lefty Carlos Rodon due up for Chicago, O'Hearn will slot into the nine hole. He has struggled mightily against same-handed pitching so far in his young career, going 1-for-29 with 14 strikeouts. The 25-year-old O'Hearn is batting .356/.466/.836 against right-handed pitching.