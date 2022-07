O'Hearn remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

O'Hearn made four consecutive starts in right field during the Royals' series in Toronto to close out the first half, but he's predictably faded back into a bench role coming out of the All-Star break with Kansas City having since returned 10 players from the restricted list. He'll be on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with Hunter Dozier having since taken over as Kansas City's everyday right fielder.