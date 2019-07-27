O'Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. According to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star, he's starting at first base and hitting fifth against the Indians.

O'Hearn earned his way back to the big club by posting a .295/.383/.597 slash line with nine homers and 28 RBI in 35 games for Omaha following his demotion in mid-June. The 26-year-old will take the roster spot of Lucas Duda, who was designated for assignment Saturday. In 56 games with the Royals earlier in the year, O'Hearn slashed .188/.286/.333 with six home runs and 18 RBI.