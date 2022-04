O'Hearn is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

O'Hearn will bow out of the lineup after going 0-for-2 with a walk while making his first start of the season in Saturday's 13-7 loss. Even though he's been with the Royals since Opening Day, O'Hearn has been one of MLB's least-used bench players. He's seen action in only four of the Royals' first 13 games while logging seven plate appearances in total.