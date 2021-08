O'Hearn went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in a victory over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Serving as the Royals' designated hitter, O'Hearn drove in the first run of the game with a sac fly in the first inning. He then went deep to center field in the seventh to extend the team's lead to 8-1. The three RBI tied a season high for the 28-year-old. He is hitting .226 on the season while carrying a problematic 32.9 percent strikeout rate over 155 at-bats.