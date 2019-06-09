O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

O'Hearn had started each of the previous three games, going 0-for-11 during that stretch to sink his season batting average to .185. Though the Royals have regularly deployed him against right-handed pitching, O'Hearn will sit in favor of Cheslor Cuthbert with Reynaldo Lopez on the bump for Chicago.