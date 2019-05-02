Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Benched versus righty
O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
The Royals have routinely withheld O'Hearn from the lineup against left-handed pitchers this season, but he'll pick up a rare rest versus a righty (Charlie Morton) on Thursday. Since opening the season with a five-game hitting streak, O'Hearn has slashed a miserable .116/.262/.261 and could be in danger of losing out on a strong-side platoon role.
