O'Hearn hit a walkoff solo homer as a pinch hitter in a victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

O'Hearn started the game on the bench but came up big when called upon in the ninth inning, launching a home run to left field to give Kansas City the win. The 26-year-old is hitting only .188 this season but has provided some power for the Royals' beleaguered offense, slugging 11 homers in 276 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories